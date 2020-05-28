Reopening toolkit can help salons, fitness and tattoo companies

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County is releasing a new, “industry-specific” toolkit as additional businesses reopen during Gov. Roy Cooper’s “Safer at Home Phase 2” Order.

The Small Business Sector-Specific Toolkit is available now on www.MeckNC.Gov. It is the second resource toolkit for area businesses developed by Mecklenburg County’s Business Leaders Roundtable.

“We have had tremendous response to the first toolkit,” said County Manager Dena Diorio, who convened the group several weeks ago. “This one goes even further, providing specific tips and guidance for different businesses and their specific needs.”

The toolkit includes resources for hair salons, construction firms, fitness facilities and tattoo parlors as they begin to reopen.

It has printable signs, general safety guidelines, information on cleaning and disinfection, and tips on ways to reduce mitigation and transmission.

The toolkit also features access to a new online training platform and a link for businesses to find personal protective equipment.