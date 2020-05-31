Remarks from Mayor Lyles regarding Charlotte’s state of emergency

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gave these remarks May 30 as she announced the city declared a state of emergency amid local protests following the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd.

Thank you for your patience. As you know, you don’t rush things and discussions and questions during this time that we are experiencing in our city and in other cities across the state and across this country.

I want to say to our residents here: We completely understand the horror and difficulty of watching a television screen even alone or with your family to explain how someone can lose their life to people that are supposed to serve and protect.

That happened in Minneapolis. As a result of that happening, we’ve seen a lot of demonstrations and protests across the country, and Charlotte is not immune to that.

We started last night over in the Beatties Ford Road corridor, the center of our historic African American growth in this city, close to Johnson C. Smith, right at the corner of where the Excelsior Club is being renovated and preserved.

So as a part of all of these actions that we’ve taken today thinking about last night and making sure that people have the right to express their frustration and anger and to do it in a way that respects the public safety of our city and our neighborhoods, we have declared a State of Emergency that we hope that we don’t have to use, but allows us to call on the state for resources and needs that we may have as things continue.

We want people to protest safely and we want people to be heard. The city council, who stands behind me, is talking about that right now.

One of the things that I’m always most comfortable with is saying that I may not have all of the answers and I think the city council is saying the same thing today that we may not have all of the answers and it’s going to take everyone in our community to help us decide what those answers can be.

And even for us to form the questions and the ability for that to be done takes some time and energy that we’re all willing to commit to.

A council member – whether they live in District 7, where they may not be experiencing the same kinds of hurt and frustrations that we are experiencing in District 2, where I think that we are at our very core of the ability to be elected and serve this community, it’s because it doesn’t’ matter where we live, what we care about is our entire community.

So what I want to say to all of you is that we want protests to be heard, we want it to be safely, we want to do it in a way that protects our residents, our neighborhoods, our communities.

I say that because for the last eight weeks, we’ve been sitting and establishing social distancing and we’ve been apart for a very long time. I know as a mom and a grand mom that that’s not always the best thing that happens. Loneliness can sometimes create things that are difficult for us as a people, and we want to do something.

So we don’t have a step that we’re going to take. There’s not going to be any fast announcement of a next new program.

What we’re going to be is deliberate listeners, and we’re going to try very hard to address the needs that we are seeing at this great time of a pandemic, at this great time that we find African American men jeopardized in so many ways and at this great time that Charlotte has the opportunity as the 15th largest city in this country to be a model for what happens. …

None of us can predict what the next few hours will bring but we can all pray and hope that they bring protests in a way that we can hold our heads up high and respect each other and treat each other well.