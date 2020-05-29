President James K. Polk State Historic Site grounds open May 30

The President James K. Polk Historic Site is located in Pineville. Photo courtesy of N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources

PINEVILLE — The President James K. Polk State Historic Site grounds will open to the public on May 30 with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

The grounds, located at 12031 Lancaster Hwy., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the visitor center, museum, historic buildings and indoor restrooms will remain closed.

The gift shop will also be closed, but purchases may be made via the online gift store at www.polkmemorialsupportfundinc.wildapricot.org/Gift-Shop.

A 30-minute interpretive talk will be held by Polk site staff on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required: www.jameskpolk.net.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services: Wear a cloth face covering; Wait in line at least six feet away from others, and Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness, should postpone their visit.