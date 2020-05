In honor of May the Fourth, we compiled some of our favorite Star Wars-themed photos published over the years in our weekly newspapers.

Gregory Harbin, co-founder of the online chat group The Charlotte Separatists, made the May 13-18, 2005 cover of Charlotte Weekly.

Gregory Harbin co-founded an online chat group dubbed The Charlotte Separatists. He holds out hope in May 2005 that the new “Star Wars” film is the one fans have waited for. Rebecca Koenig/CMG file photo

Novant Health celebrated May 4, universally known to “Star Wars” fans as May the Fourth Be With You, by dressing in Star Wars costumes and visiting patients in May 2018 at Hemby Children’s Hospital. Princess Leia proved to be a hit with children. Photo courtesy of Novant Health

Movie fans came out to opening night of the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on May 24, 2018, at Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen. Alec Smith/CMG file photo

Star Wars fans were excited to see “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on May 24, 2018, at Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen. Alec Smith/CMG file photo

The July 15, 2016 cover of South Charlotte Weekly featured a puppy dressed as Luke Skywalker. The photo was taken by Good Dog Photography

The 501st Legion Carolina Garrison, a stormtrooper fan club based in Charlotte, pose for photos at Heroes Con in June 2017. Grant Baldwin/CMG file photo

David Snodgrass, of Fairview, shows off the model of Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” in November 2019. Karie Simmons/CMG file photo

A cosplayer blends the Star Wars and James Bond franchises at Heroes Con in June 2017. Grant Baldwin/CMG file photo

A Star Wars fan shows off her R2-D2 tattoo at Heroes Con in June 2017. Grant Baldwin/CMG file photo