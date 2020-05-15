Pamlico Capital donates $1M to COVID-19 Response Fund

CHARLOTTE – Pamlico Capital is committing $1 million to support the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas launched the fund in March to support those most impacted by the pandemic. More than $18.5 million has been raised for the fund.

The fund has issued nearly $6.5 million in grants to nonprofits, ranging from large institutions to smaller grassroots groups on the frontlines of the crisis. They’ve provided food, shelter, economic assistance and health care to people most in need.

“Our entire team contributed to this effort and feels a strong commitment to invest in our community at this critical moment,” said Eric Eubank, a partner at Pamlico Capital. “These are unprecedented times, which we felt called for an unprecedented response from those of us who have the ability to make a difference.”

Pamlico Capital is committing another $150,000 directly to nonprofits chosen by its employees, including Loaves & Fishes, Renaissance West, Freedom School Partners and E2D.

“This fund was created to support people through our local nonprofits, which is critical in this time of desperate need,” said Laura Yates Clark, CEO of United Way of Central Carolinas. “It’s been inspiring to see organizations such as Pamlico Capital rally around this cause and support those facing economic uncertainty, unemployment, homelessness, healthcare concerns, depression and more.”

Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund have ranged from a $2 commitment from an anonymous online donor to $1.3 million from Mecklenburg County.

Other major gifts include:

• $1 million: LendingTree, the City of Charlotte, the Howard R. Levine Foundation, Truist Financial Corporation, Bank of America, the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, Lowe’s, the C.D. Spangler Foundation/National Gypsum, Coca-Cola Consolidated and the John M. Belk Endowment.

• $500,000: Ally Financial, the Duke Energy Foundation and the John S. & James L. Knight Foundation.

• $270,000: BlackArch Partners/The Regions Foundation.

• $250,000: Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, the Weisiger Fleming Family Fund, EY, PwC/The PwC Charitable Foundation, and The Hearst Foundations.

• $200,000: Allstate Insurance and Vanguard.

• $150,000: Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Championship and Sean & Andrea Smith.

• $100,000: Charlotte Hornets Foundation, the Springsteen Foundation, the Philip L. Van Every Foundation, Kim and Johnny Belk, and Alfred and Amy Levine Dawson.

“The generosity of our corporate partners, such as Pamlico Capital, continues to move me,” said Foundation For The Carolinas CEO Michael Marsicano. “Their leadership is why our fund is still growing steadily two months after its launch. As we approach the fund’s third round of grants, however, it’s clear more help is needed. We must continue to unite to help those who need it the most.”

Want to help?

Visit HelpCharMeck.org to contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Corporations and foundations wanting to donate may contact either Catherine Warfield at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org or Clint Hill at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.



