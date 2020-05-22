North Davidson Street closure starts May 26

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will work on the final phase of the Sugar Creek grade separation project next week, which includes temporarily closing North Davidson Street between Anderson Street and Donatello Avenue.

The closure will span from 7 a.m. May 26 to Aug. 1, allowing the contractor to perform roadway and utility improvements between Anderson Street and Herrin Avenue, including 10 additional parking spaces.

Local access will be maintained on Anderson Street. Drivers needing to access businesses on Donatello Avenue will need to use Herrin Avenue.

Non-local traffic will be detoured from North Davidson Street to Sugar Creek Road, The Plaza and 36th Street.





