Mural to celebrate Charlotte hospitality industry

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, in partnership with Charlotte Center City Partners, has commissioned artist Nick Napoletano to create a mural celebrating the hospitality industry and its role in the region’s economy.

The mural will be located in South End at 201 Rampart Street and 2202-2228 Hawkins Street. It features the quote “from the silence, a seed of growth is planted.”

The art is intended to acknowledge the challenging times that hospitality professionals have faced due to COVID-19, yet also illustrate a hopeful future.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial to support the hospitality workers who have always supported us,” CRVA CEO Tom Murray said. “Hospitality is our region’s fourth largest industry and one of the most powerful economic drivers we have.”

The CRVA observed National Travel and Tourism Week 2020 from May 3 to 9. The city skyline was lit up purple, the international color of hospitality, on May 8.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also shared a proclamation officially recognizing National Travel and Tourism Week.

“We owe so much of our growth and economic success to the tourism industry,” Lyles said. “I hope it bounces back better and stronger when this pandemic is behind us.”

The leisure and hospitality industry employs one in nine residents. More than 29 million visitors traveled to Charlotte in 2018, spending $7.4 billion in local businesses, attractions, restaurants and hotels across the region, according to the CRVA.