MedCall Advisors launches free platform for physician practices impacted by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE – MedCall Advisors announced the public launch of MedCallMD, a telehealth platform designed for physicians to virtually connect with their patients.

CEO Randy Baker described it as a stand-alone version of the platform physicians have used for years to connect with injured workers.

“As we attempt to do our part in today’s COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to make that platform available to any doctor nationwide to help them meet their patients’ needs,” Baker said.

MedCall Advisors provides immediate clinical care to acute injured workers by connecting them to its proprietary network of physicians who are board-certified in emergency medicine at the moment they require medical attention.