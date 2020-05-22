Mecklenburg County announces closings for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County services will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day.

This includes all units of social services, tax office, elections office, register of deeds and land use and environmental services offices.

The health department will be closed May 25.

The main library and all branches will be closed May 25.

Solid waste offices and facilities will be closed May 23 and 25. All full service centers will open May 26 at 6:30 a.m.

Park and recreation administrative offices will be closed May 25. Recreation and senior centers will also be closed May 25. McDowell Nature Center, Reedy Creek Nature Center and Latta Nature Center will be closed May 25. Parks, nature preserves and greenways will remain open.

The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center will be closed May 25. Ray’s Splash Planet will be closed May 25. City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services May 25.

CharMeck 311 will close May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Services will return to COVID-19 operating hours May 26.

Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests through the CLT+ mobile app.