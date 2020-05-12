Lyft partners with Loaves & Fishes to deliver food

CHARLOTTE – Organizations and nonprofits can now request a Lyft driver to deliver essential items using the rideshare company’s new on-demand Essential Deliveries service.

Lyft’s Essential Deliveries first launched in mid-April in 11 select markets before launching in Charlotte on May 6. Charlotte is the third Southeast city where Lyft drivers have begun making contact-free deliveries, following Atlanta and Orlando.

As part of the rollout in Charlotte, Lyft has collaborated with Loaves & Fishes to immediately start delivering groceries to low-income communities.

“We previously worked with Loaves & Fishes through our Grocery Access Program to address transportation challenges for families living in food deserts,” a Lyft spokesperson said. “We’re proud to partner with them again to help Charlotte residents.”

Loaves & Fishes is a nonprofit emergency food pantry program which provides a week’s worth of groceries to individuals and families in a short-term crisis through a network of 41 pantries throughout Mecklenburg County.

Sue Bruce, marketing and events director at Loaves & Fishes, said the nonprofit had to close its brick-and-mortar pantries and shift to drive-thru mobile pantries due to COVID-19. The pantries are held in two to four locations a day, six days a week.

“As a result of COVID-19, our numbers are through the roof,” Bruce said.

Before the coronavirus, Bruce said Loaves & Fishes was providing food to an average of 1,000 to 1,200 people a week. Those numbers have since tripled to roughly 3,500 people a week. Last month, Loaves & Fishes helped 15,000 people – a drastic increase compared to the 4,500 people served in April 2019.

Bruce said the organization is doing its best to handle the surge, but it’s tough with less volunteers. She said many of the volunteers are older and therefore at high-risk of contracting coronavirus, so they’ve had to scale back their hours. This means they’re sometimes stretched thin when delivering groceries to clients who can’t make it to the mobile pantry.

That’s where Lyft comes in.

With the push of a button, Loaves & Fishes can request an on-demand delivery ride via Lyft’s Concierge tool. Drivers pick up the boxes of food in contact-free setting, drop them at the client’s doorstep and Loaves & Fishes receives a confirmation when they’re delivered.

Bruce said the service is helpful when all the volunteers are out completing other deliveries or a client needs food dropped off after hours. It’s also convenient and immediate, with drivers often arriving within minutes, she said.

“Having Lyft just brings peace of mind that we can bring food out to people who are struggling,” Bruce said. “None of us know how long this is going to last, so it’s nice to know we have these options available to us until we can get our brick and mortar pantries open again.”

The service costs Loaves & Fishes roughly $14 to $16 per ride, depending on the destination.

Drivers making Essential Deliveries are paid the same standard rates as regular rideshare services. This creates an additional earning opportunity for drivers while helping to meet the needs of the community during a time when ride demand is temporarily down.

“We’re helping organizations help vulnerable communities by efficiently and quickly getting essential items to the doorsteps of those who need them most,” a Lyft spokesperson said. “For underserved communities, transportation is often a barrier to access. For those sheltering in place or without a reliable means of transportation, our new Essential Deliveries program provides a critical lifeline and direct access to meals, groceries, life-sustaining medical supplies, hygiene products, home necessities and more.”

Want to sign up?

Organizations interested in using Lyft’s Essential Deliveries service to transport meals, groceries, life-sustaining medical supplies, hygiene products and home necessities to clients or the community can learn more and sign up at www.lyft.com/blog/posts/essential-deliveries.