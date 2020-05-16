Lofton wants to give school boards more budget flexibility

N.C. Rep. Brandon Lofton worked with legislators in Iredell, Union and Guilford counties on the bill. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Rep. Brandon Lofton introduced House Bill 1139, an act to provide budget flexibility for local boards of education for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The legislation would help school districts respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by granting them increased flexibility in how they can spend state funds. Districts would have greater ability to transfer state funds between different allotments.

“Right now, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other districts across our state have their hands tied because they can’t adapt to changing conditions on the ground caused by this crisis,” Lofton said. “For example, unspent money allocated by the state for driver education classes cannot be used to help cover increased costs in other areas, such as remote learning supplies. House Bill 1139 helps to address this problem.”

Lofton said he is determined to support the heroic efforts made by CMS teachers and staff.

Representatives Craig Horn, John Fraley and Ashton Clemmons are also primary sponsors of HB 1139