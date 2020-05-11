Legion Brewing holds donation drives for three social causes

CHARLOTTE – Legion Brewing is putting the spotlight on homelessness, animal shelters and underpriveleged kids in Charlotte during a three-week donation drive.

Week 1, starting May 11, will focus on the people experiencing homelessness by supporting the Urban Ministry Center and Hope Vibes.

Legion has provided a shopping list of high-demand items on its Instagram and Facebook pages. These include deodorant, foot powder or toothbrushes.

Legion is offering curbside drop-off points at both Plaza Midwood and SouthPark taprooms Monday to Saturday. The community can may drop off items directly inside taprooms, at outside donation tents or ask a Legion team member to provide contact-less drop-off by gathering donated items directly from their trunks.

The community may also order from Legion Brewing’s Amazon Wish List at a.co/fZV3vvh and have items delivered directly to the taproom at 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte NC 28205.

Week 2 will span May 18 to 23 and focus on the needs of local animal shelters.

Week 3 will span May 25 to 29 focusing on the needs of underprivileged kids.

Legion Brewing will also continue to provide carry-out and delivery services for the duration of the state-wide stay-at-home order. Details and updates can be found at www.legionbrewing.com.