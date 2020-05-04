Interstate 277 Ramp closures scheduled this week

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a $16.3 million improvement project this week for a stretch of Interstate 277 that requires several ramp closures.

Starting tonight and each night this week, crews will close ramps from the outer loop to U.S. 74 East and Kenilworth Avenue, and from East Fourth/East Stonewall Streets to the outer loop. These closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Friday morning.

Closures this weekend will affect ramps from the outer loop to U.S. 74 East and from East Fourth/East Stonewall Streets to the outer loop. The closures will start at 9 p.m. Friday and wrap up by 6 a.m. Monday, May 11.

All the work is weather dependent and subject to change. Detour information will be online at DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County.