Interstate 277 ramp closures continue this week

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have scheduled several closures this week as part of a $16.3 million project to improve the roadway and 22 bridges along Interstate 277.

Starting tonight, ramps will be closed from U.S. 74 to the outer loop, from the outer loop to U.S. 74 East, from East Fourth and East Stonewall Streets to the outer loop, and from the outer loop to Kenilworth Avenue. The ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Friday morning.

On Thursday and Friday nights, crews will be working on ramps from Church Street to the inner loop, from the inner loop to I-77 North, and from I-77 North to U.S. 74 West. Closures will start at 9 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. the following day.

Over the weekend, ramps will close from the outer loop and East Fifth Street to U.S. 74 East. The ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. May 15 until 6 a.m. May 18.