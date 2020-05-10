Health security official tapped to ensure safe Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Jeffrey Runge is joining the Republican National Convention team as a senior advisor for health and safety planning.

Runge has 35 years of experience as a board-certified physician in emergency medicine and leadership positions across the federal government and industry.

“We’ve said from the start that we are committed to hosting a safe and successful 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, and Dr. Runge’s background and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to map out our plans that ensure the health safety of all convention participants and the Charlotte community,” CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said. “We recognize this hasn’t been done before, but we remain committed to leading the path forward so that we can safely re-open America and create a five-star event for attendees and guests this August.”

Runge served as the administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation and the chief medical officer and assistant secretary for health affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.