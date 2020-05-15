Harris bill proposes $3.9B infrastructure bond for state

N.C. Rep. Wesley Harris believes the time is now to place a bond proposal on the ballot for voters since North Carolina is one of a few states with a AAA bond rating. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Rep. Wesley Harris has introduced House Bill 1088 to enact the Invest NC Bond Act of 2020, which will submit to the voters this November a $3.9 billion infrastructure bond for North Carolina.

This legislation includes funding for some of North Carolina’s most critical needs, including $2 billion for public school’s Capital Assistance Program, $800 million for water and sewer infrastructure, $500 million for community colleges, $500 million for the UNC system, and $100 million for the Museum of History and NC Zoo.

“We have critical and massive infrastructure needs in this state, highlighted by the $8 billion infrastructure need of our public school system,” Harris said. “2020 has seen the end of the longest economic expansion in history. Unfortunately, we failed to take advantage of this growth to adequately fund the infrastructure needs of our state, which are the true drivers of long-term economic growth. Instead, our legislature chose tax cut after tax cut.”

Harris said the proposal begins to close the gap in infrastructure needs, preserves the general fund for other pressing expenses, and creates jobs as the state economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Representatives Julie von Haefen, Raymond Smith Jr., and Kandie Smith also sponsored HB 1088