Faith leaders hold virtual vigil to mourn 100K lives lost to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE—The interfaith clergy and faith leaders of Charlotte have joined forces to mourn the more than 100,000 lives lost in the U.S. as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An interfaith virtual vigil will be held June 1 at noon via Zoom and Facebook Live. Houses of faith across the city are also encouraged to incorporate commemoration into their services throughout the weekend.

“The gravity and weight of this loss goes far beyond the 100,000 number,” said Bishop Claude Alexander of The Park Church. “It encompasses the families and friends of the deceased which expands beyond 1 million persons. This is of national consequence which we cannot ignore. As leaders who are informed by the values of our religious traditions, we come together expressing our solidarity in grief, resolve and hope.”

Charlotte clergy and faith leaders will join with those around the nation to gather virtually for a day of prayer for the 100,000 lives lost to this virus.

“As Charlotte clergy, we stand steadfastly in solidarity to pastor our community through this time of immense grief and pain, as we pray for and work together to bring about that physical, economic, psychological and spiritual healing that our community so desperately needs,” said Rabbi Judy Schindler, of the Stan Greenspon Center for Peace and Social Justice at Queens University.

Spiritual leaders from various faiths will pray and share words of remembrance and encouragement. The program is also scheduled to include music, a spoken word performance and a silent presentation of pictures of those who have died.

The Rev. Glencie Rhedrick, co-chair of the Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice, said religious leaders are connected to the nation’s pain.

“We need time to stop, reflect, pray, mourn and honor the individuals – but also collectively as a nation,” Rhedrick said. “We are family, and a death in one family is a death in all our families.”

Vigil leaders will include Imam John Ederer (MeckMIN), Mia McClain (Myers Park Baptist Church), Frank Garcia (Iglesia Puerto Nuevo), Asher Knight (Temple Beth El), Jan Edmiston (Charlotte Presbytery), Claude Alexander (The Park Church) and Shira Lissak (Temple Israel).

Want to watch?

Viewers are encouraged to have a lit candle or light or a piece of paper with a one-word prayer printed boldly on it. Viewers will be asked to hold up their candle or paper during the vigil. Pictures of Charlotteans who have died can be emailed to hannahhasan@icloud.com by May 30 at 5 p.m. to be included in the montage.

Zoom – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84548599062

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/MeckMin/