Einstein Bros. Bagels introduces French Toast Chicken Egg Sandwich

The French Toast Chicken Egg Sandwich is available for a limited time. Photo courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Einstein Bros. Bagels launched a new sweet and savory egg sandwich, the French Toast Chicken, available for pickup or delivery beginning May 21.

Retailing for $5.99, the sandwich includes fresh-cracked eggs, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese and honey almond shmear, all stacked inside a fresh-baked French toast bagel.

“We didn’t want to limit this year’s Mother’s Day celebration to just one day, so we’ve created a menu item this month to encourage guests to treat mom to something new,” said Teka O’Rourke, vice president of marketing.

The restaurant has a location at 13736 Conlan Circle.

Visit www.einsteinbros.com for details.