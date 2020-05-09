Dottie Rose Foundation offers historical digital storytelling workshop

CHARLOTTE – The stay-at-home order has been difficult for everyone, but especially disruptive for school children. Capturing important moments of life, as well as monumental events in our collective history, can be a powerful way to process feelings and create a culturally inclusive history.

Two women-owned businesses are teaming together for a collaborative digital storytelling workshop.

During three classes, the Dottie Rose Foundation and Born Boundless will guide students through combining technology, art, writing and conversation to connect more deeply with their feelings.

Students will also focus on developing social emotional tools to better connect with others through the use of a workbook created by Shamyra Parker.

Later in the summer, students will have an opportunity to meet each other in person to share their stories.

“There is something very powerful about occupying space, in places you have never imagined yourself before, while being introduced to careers you never knew existed, surrounded by people who tell you how smart and creative you are,” said Dr. Sharon Jones, founder of the Dottie Rose Foundation. “With the stay-at-home order in place, we knew we would struggle to maintain the magnitude of our in-person workshops and events. But teaming-up with people like Shamyra for virtual workshops has proven to be pretty powerful for the kids and their parents.”

Parker said she is thrilled to work with other women who want to empower children to tell their own stories.

“It is my hope that the kids participating in this class will come out of it having learned design principles and digital skills but also better tools to share their feelings and understand their emotions,” Parker said. “It’s important for kids to have safe spaces to process and express their feelings, and if they can do so while also documenting an important moment in history, what better way to navigate this global trauma?”

Want to enroll?

Snapshots & Thoughts: Building My Time Capsule will be offered virtually from 3 to 4 p.m. May 11 to 13. Thanks to a grant through the Thrive Global Project, 10 children in need are able to attend the workshop for free. Visit https://dottierosefoundation.org for details.