DMV license, registration extended five months

RALEIGH – A provision included in the COVID-19 bill signed into law May 4 by Gov. Roy Cooper grants a five-month extension of the expiration date on more than two dozen DMV credentials.

The bill also allows the DMV to waive any penalties for a late registration renewal during the extension period. Customers who already paid a $15 fee for a late renewal in March or April will be reimbursed.

The five-month extension applies to any credential that expires on or after March 1 and before Aug. 1.

The list includes driver license, learner’s permit, limited learner’s permit, limited provisional license, full provisional license, commercial driver license, commercial learner’s permit, temporary driving certificate, special identification card, handicapped placard, vehicle registration, temporary vehicle registration, dealer license plate, transporter plate, loaner/dealer “LD” plate, vehicle inspection authorization, inspection station license, inspection mechanic license, transportation network company permit, motor vehicle dealer license, sales representative license, manufacturer license, distributor license, wholesaler license, driver training school license, driver training school instructor license and professional house-moving license.

The bill also extends the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registration to correspond with the extended expiration dates.

There is also an extension of the expiration of an Intrastate Medical Waiver for up to five months if the DMV Medical Review Unit determines the extension is appropriate. And it confirms the validity of a driving eligibility certificate dated on or after Feb. 9, and before March 10, to meet the requirements for a license or permit until 30 days after the date the governor rescinds the State of Emergency Executive Order or the date the DMV reopens all driver license offices, whichever is earlier.