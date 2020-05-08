Discovery Place to talk with bridge-builder on Instagram Live

Average Bang has helped Bridges to Prosperity grow from a grassroots effort into a $5 million per year operation. Photo courtesy of Discovery Place Science

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will stream a conversation with engineer Avery Bang about her passion for building bridges in poverty-stricken areas of the world.

Bang is president and CEO of Bridges to Prosperity, a nonprofit that connects isolated communities to markets, hospitals and schools by building footbridges over impassable rivers.

Her work was featured in the 2017 film, “Dream Big,” which is available to stream on Netflix.

The science museum will air the chat at 7 p.m. May 11 on Instagram Live (@discoveryplacescience).