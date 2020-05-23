COVID-19 update includes death of 43-year-old

CHARLOTTE – A 43-year-old with no underlying health conditions is among Mecklenburg County’s 73 COVID-19-related deaths, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris announced May 22.

Up to that point, most of the deaths were among adults 60 and older. Four deaths had occurred between the ages of 50 and 59. The commonality among all these cases was underlying health conditions.

“This continues to re-emphasize the need for everyone to stay safe and do everything they need to do to protect themselves and protect others in the community,” Harris said.

She also said there has been one reported case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Mecklenburg County. The CDC says different body parts and organs can become inflamed with this condition.

Through May 20, the county reported 10 to 37 COVID-19 cases in the 28134 and 28270 zip codes; 38 to 84 cases in the 28209, 28211 and 28226 zip codes; 85 to 149 cases in 28105, 28227 and 28277 zip codes; 150 or more cases in the 28210 zip code.

Broken down by race, 35.6% of 2,845 cases were Hispanic, followed by 31.4% black, 22.7% white and 2.7% Asian. Among 71 deaths, 64.8% were white, 31% were black, 7.4% were not reported, 2.8% were Asian, 1.4% were Hispanic and less than 1% were Alaskan Native/American Indian.

Harris said the two hospital systems have tested 20,492 individuals.