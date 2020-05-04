Combat-wounded veteran receives new vehicle

Aubrey Hand lives in Fort Mill with his family and retired military service dog. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Photo courtesy of Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE – A retired U.S. Air Force veteran received a payment-free vehicle April 28 through a collaboration among Wells Fargo, Felix Sabates Lincoln and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Aubrey Hand, of Fort Mill, received a new 2020 Ford Edge through the foundation’s Transportation4Heroes.

The program awards vehicles and one-year of financial mentorship to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families to smooth the transition from the military to civilian life.

“We are so excited that, despite COVID-19, we continue to find ways to come together and award one of our nation’s heroes, who selflessly served to protect our freedom, with a new payment-free vehicle, said Ken Eakes, executive director of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Hand, of Fort Mill, joined the military in 2010 with hopes of making a greater impact in the world. He was assigned to the 440 Security Force Squadron at Pope Army Airfield and soon after volunteered for a combat deployment to Afghanistan.

While stationed at Bagram Airfield, he received the Purple Heart for being wounded while supporting combat operations.

He was awarded the Air Force Combat Action Medal for his bravery and sacrifice under fire.

Wells Fargo has donated more than 400 homes, at least 30 vehicles and financial mentoring,for combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families in collaboration with local dealerships since 2012.