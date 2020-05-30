City councilman among those arrested at Charlotte protest

Braxton Winston

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested several people, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston, May 29 in connection to a police brutality protest at Beatties Ford Road.

A viral video captured a white Minneapolis police officer with his knee to the back of a handcuffed African American man’s neck for several minutes earlier this week, prompting 46-year-old George Floyd to to tell officers he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in major cities across the country, including New York, Atlanta and Charlotte.

The Charlotte protest started out peaceful, but CMPD reported protesters threw objects at officers, police cruisers and the Metro Division office. Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse it.

Officers arrested Winston after 8 p.m. on charges of fail to disperse on command.

“I am home safe,” Winston tweeted at 1:40 a.m. May 30. “Thank you all for your support. There are a lot of people that are still in the process. There is a lot of work to do.”

Kristie Puckett Williams, who manages justice campaigns for the ACLU of North Carolina, was also arrested on charges of failure to disperse on command.

CMPD also mentioned it had received reports of looting at local businesses. A Food Lion on Beatties Ford Road was among those that officers tried to protect.

City Councilman Malcolm Graham tweeted that he understands why the black community is angry, considering recent cases of police brutality against African Americans.

“Police brutality must stop,” he tweeted. “ Peaceful protest is good. We should make our voices heard. However, violence cannot be tolerated.”

Mayor Vi Lyles urged people to protest without violence.

“The ability to protest is a right of all Americans and I support nonviolent activism for those who feel the need to do so,” Lyles tweeted. “I want to thank the faith community leaders, civic leaders and community activists who have reached out and offered assistance during this difficult time. We will be working with all of you in coming days and weeks.”