Charlotte Rescue Mission raising money through drive-in movies

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is holding two drive-in movie nights at Charlotte Motor Speedway to raise money for programming.

The staff at Charlotte Rescue Mission and Charlotte Motor Speedway will practice social distancing as well as health and safety guidelines recommended at the time of the event.

“If you’re like me, you want to get out with others while still honoring the rules of social distancing,” CEO Tony Marciano said. “We are excited to share that we’ve planned a safe, family friendly way to come together during this time.”

They’ll screen “Despicable Me” on June 6 and “Soul Surfer” on June 7.

Registration costs $100 per vehicle, of which $70 is a tax-deductible donation to Charlotte Rescue Mission. Any additional donation to Charlotte Rescue Mission is 100% tax-deductible.

Visit https://charlotterescuemission.org/stay-informed/upcoming-events/ for details.