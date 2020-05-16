Charlotte partners with Duke Energy on solar farm project

Photo courtesy of Duke Energy

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has become the first municipality to execute a renewable power agreement under Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage program.

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, Duke Energy will secure zero carbon power to partially offset the city’s energy demand.

The city will partner with Carolina Solar Energy and Ecoplexus to build the solar farm, which is expected to be fully operational in 2022. The 35-megawatt solar facility will be along Tomlin Mill Road near Statesville.

“Our customers want more options to secure renewable energy and the Green Source Advantage makes that happen,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We designed the program to be flexible and allow larger users to negotiate directly with third-party developers. It supports our customers’ goal and expands renewable energy in North Carolina.”

The program allows large customers to offset its power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid. Customer may keep the renewable energy certificates from the projects and use the energy purchased to satisfy sustainability or carbon-free goals.

The move fits with Charlotte’s goal to have its municipal fleet and facilities be fueled by 100% zero-carbon energy sources by 2030.