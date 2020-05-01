Charlotte Media Group presents Virtual Pop-Up Shop

Barry Steiger chats with Kelly Barnhardt inside John’s Place.

Charlotte Media Group organized a Virtual Pop-Up Shop on April 30 to give readers shopping ideas for Mother’s Day at a time when many stores have scaled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are videos from vendors.

AJ Yates provides an overview of Bellame cosmetics and accessories.

Kay Click, of NailedIt DIY Studio in Rock Hill, shows some of the craft projects available at her shop.

Shannon Habenicht provides a tour of Refresh Gift Shop in Waxhaw.

Barry Steiger offers a tour of Mario’s Italian Restaurant and John’s Place and runs into familiar faces.

April Jewett shows off some of the fashion available from her clothing boutique, The Gypsy Debutante.

Libby Miller takes us on a tour of The Painted Attic, a shop with many antiques and unique finds.

Danielle Rojas, of Curves of Indian Trail, declares the “couch is canceled” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridget Megginson, of Scout & Cellar, explains some of the clean, crafted wines of the brand.