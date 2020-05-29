Charlotte launches Small Business Partner Support Grant

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte will accept proposals beginning June 1 for the Small Business Partner Support Grant, a $2 million fund that provides programs or services to the small business community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants msut be government, nonprofit, academic or Chamber/501c6 organizations that serve the local small business community. They must provide documentation and a proposal that includes the scope of work, budget and performance measures. The maximum grant is $250,000 and must be used by Dec. 30.

Apply at https://charlottebusinessresources.com/partner-support-grant/ from noon June 1 to 5 p.m. June 11 . Grants will be awarded by the end of June.

Contact Christi Floyd cfloyd@charlottenc.gov or call 704-336-6924 with questions.