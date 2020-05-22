Charlotte companies make Fortune 500

CHARLOTTE – Thirteen companies from the Queen City have made this year’s Fortune 1,000.

Companies making the Fortune 500 were Bank of America (25), Honeywell International (92), Duke Energy (123), Nucor (139), Truist Financial (217), Sonic Automotive (301) and Brighthouse Financial (457).

Others making the Fortune 1,000 were Coca-Cola Consolidated (562), Sealed Air (564), JELD-WEN Holding (618), Dentsply Sirona (642), Albemarle (683) and SPX Flow (999).

Truist Financial made the biggest gain among Charlotte firms, moving up 29 spots. Brighthouse Financial fell 115 spots since last year.

Check out the complete list and coverage at https://fortune.com/fortune500/.