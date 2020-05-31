Charlotte city councilman addresses protest arrest

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston shared aerial footage of his arrest from the May 29 protest on Beatties Ford Road, telling his social media followers May 30 that he will be “exonerated of any wrongdoing.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Winston on charges of failure to disperse upon command” at 10 p.m. Winston was held under a $1,000 unsecured bond and released at 1 a.m.

The video shows several officers forming a barrier, advancing shoulder to shoulder up the street with Winston backpedaling several feet away. Winston briefly turns his back to them, giving a few officers an opening to race toward him and carry him behind the wall of officers.

“In the video, you can see me and the physical position I maintained at the time of my arrest,” Winston said. “There is more context for the entire night, but this gives you some perspective.”

Winston said he was there to deescalate tensions between police and citizens. He added that he was in communication with police, media, community leaders and protesters.

“I am now in a legal process,” Winston said. “I am confident that the whole truth will be presented and I will be exonerated of any wrongdoing.”