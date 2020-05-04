Charity calls on community support for sponsor during pandemic

Kaitlyn Alvas owns the SAS Cupcakes, which has been serving sweet treats since 2007. Photo courtesy of The Sandbox

CHARLOTTE – SAS Cupcakes has been supporting The Sandbox for four years, pitching in with promotions and donating treats to families in need of a positive boost.

The Sandbox hopes to return the favor by launching an online and targeted marketing campaign on behalf of SAS Cupcakes. The shop has been hurt by the coronavirus and has not received federal assistance.

“Our goal is to bless others in our service during these times, as it is the only way we can conquer the impact of the coronavirus,” Executive Director Mara Campolungo said.

Campolungo’s nonprofit supports families of children diagnosed with cancer or a a rare, a life-altering illness.

Families served by the charity are joining in the support by delivering the sweet treats, ordering or both. The Sandbox raised over $1,500 during an Easter marketing push and wanted to give more.

Order at www.GotSandbox.org/sas from May 4 to 9 by noon. Pick up May 8 to 10.

SAS Cupcakes is located at 9941 Rea Road, suite C.