Brady to grow First Reliance Bank’s presence in Charlotte

Mark Brady



FLORENCE, S.C. – Mark Brady will be responsible for the strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank’s footprint in the Charlotte market.

As market president for Charlotte, he’ll oversee sales management and community development throughout the footprint.

Brady has more than 40 years of banking experience. He’s served in sales and financial management roles at several financial institutions, including as vice president of Fidelity Bank and senior vice president of Pinnacle.

“Mark is an outstanding banking professional and effective manager skilled at developing long-term customer relationships within the commercial lending market,” said Robert Dozier, chief banking officer at First Reliance Bank. “As a community bank, we pride ourselves on being able to develop deeper, more personal relationships with our customers and excel in delivering that best-in-class customer service.”