Ben Salem Presbyterian Church seeks on-site daycare

CHARLOTTE – Ben Salem Presbyterian Church USA wants to add a daycare on its campus across the street from East Mecklenburg High School, but the property isn’t zoned for that use.

That’s why the church is seeking to rezone its 5.3 acres off Monroe Road to institutional use, according to Dave Pettine of the city’s planning department.

The Charlotte City Council held a public hearing for the rezoning during its May 19 meeting. No one spoke in opposition to the project.

City staff supports the rezoning even though the Independence Boulevard Area Plan recommends residential uses up to 12 dwellings per acre for the site.

“This use would be consistent with what’s going on existing out there and what’s being proposed would fit within the general context of the area,” Pettine told the council.

Damiko Faulkner serves as pastor of the church.