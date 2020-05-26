Bank of America supports drug and alcohol recovery programs

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission has received a $20,000 grant from Bank of America to support substance use disorder recovery programs.

Charlotte Rescue Mission provides 120-day residential drug and alcohol recovery programs at no cost to more than 700 men and women each year through programs such as Rebound, Dove’s Nest and Community Matters Cafe.

“COVID-19 has caused an increase in the abuse of alcohol and drugs,” said Tony Marciano, CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “To address this challenge, Bank of America is providing essential residential recovery services to our most fragile neighbors who struggle with addiction.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission has faced numerous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, one being the effects of isolation. Isolation can be a trigger for relapse.

The nonprofit has had to pivot in many ways to keep residents safe, healthy and on the road to recovery.

The grant will help provide comprehensive recovery services to the men, women and children at Charlotte Rescue Mission. Residents participate in group and private counseling, education programming, job readiness classes, GED prep, health care, fitness classes and transitional services.

“The Charlotte Rescue Mission’s services align with our commitment to supporting community mental health resources, particularly for our most vulnerable residents,” said Charles Bowman, Charlotte market president for Bank of America. “While the current situation is turning our collective focus towards the physical health of our community, we can’t lose sight of its mental health. The environment we’re all living in now will have a lasting impact on those battling addiction.”





