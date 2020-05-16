Autry introduces three bills for COVID-19 relief

N.C. Rep. John Autry has sponsored dozens of bills since last month. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Rep. John Autry introduced three bills to bring relief to families experiencing unforeseen difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• HB 1133, UI/Flexibility for Interstate Work, filed along with Reps. Darren Jackson, Jason Saine and Deb Butler: An act to provide the division of employment security with flexibility in determining the eligibility of multistate workers for unemployment insurance benefits in North Carolina, and appropriate funds to study best practices to handle claims by those workers

• HB 1134, Housing and Foreclosure Prevention Assistance, filed along with Reps. Yvonne Holley, Wesley Harris and Deb Butler: An act to provide financial assistance on behalf of individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent foreclosures to establish an emergency housing office within the department of health and human services, and to direct the department of health and human services to study and provide data on homeless individuals and individuals facing homelessness.

• HB 1135, Housing & Utilities Assistance/COVID-19, filed along with Yvonne Holley, Harrison and Deb Butler: An act to appropriate funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide assistance to individuals at risk of losing certain types of housing and provide assistance with housing utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a bipartisan effort, we learned some valuable lessons about our state’s infrastructure and are making necessary changes,” Autry said. “Good governance is meeting the needs of our residents. I will always work towards that goal.”