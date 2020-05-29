Atrium Health works to reduce COVID-19 spread in Hispanic community

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has launched a new initiative, “Para Tu Salud” – translated to “For Your Health” – to educate Hispanic communities on how to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mecklenburg County reported through May 25 that 37.1% of its 3,291 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were Hispanic.

The latest data indicates the pandemic is affecting Hispanic people ages 20 to 40, including clusters at construction sites, according to Atrium Health.

“We’re opening our hearts in new, innovative and thoughtful ways to ensure all members of all our communities receive the care and support they need to stay safe and healthy during these uncertain times,” said Kinneil Coltman, chief community and external affairs officer.

Here are some examples of the hospital system’s outreach toward the Hispanic community:

• Initiated a mobile COVID-19 testing to accommodate schedules for essential workers, ensure the ability to pay is not an inhibiting factor and eliminate barriers to care by not requiring an appointment or referral.

• Started outreach to trusted community leaders, organizations and clergy to help share information, care and testing options.

• Convened roundtable discussions with service providers to bridge services and resources to meet community needs.

• Established a dedicated Spanish-translated Coronavirus webpage with information and resources.

• Protected patients’ information, including immigration status, to reduce fears of treatment.

• Formed teams across the system to identify ways to further address disparities and access to testing.

“We applaud that they are not waiting for individuals to come to them, but they are going out into the communities they serve and offer their services ‘for all,’” said Rocio Gonzalez-Zornosa, executive director of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte,

She praised Atrium Health’s in-language information, 24/7 hotline, web resources and involvement in community groups.

Experts point to several reasons why the Hispanic community may be at greater risk for contracting COVID-19, including the fact many work in essential jobs. These communities also face obstacles to care including socioeconomic challenges, language barriers, cultural differences and fears based on their immigration status.