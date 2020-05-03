Atrium Health offers coronavirus walk-in testing May 4 to 8

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is expanding coronavirus testing centers to 10 locations, including Cabarrus County and a second mobile unit, aimed to meet testing needs in underserved and minority communities.

No appointments are needed for the following times and locations:

• May 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at McCrorey YMCA, 3801 Beatties Ford Road.

• May 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Rockwell AME Zion Church, 6101 Rockwell Church Road.

• May 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 232 Skyland Ave.

• May 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Daniel Pharr Building, Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St. S.W., Concord.

• May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church, 6116 Monteith Drive.

• May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1243 West Blvd.

• May 7, noon to 6 p.m., at Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center, 7401 Nations Ford Road.

• May 7, noon to 6 p.m., at CN Jenkins Presbyterian Church, 1421 Statesville Ave.

• May 8, noon to 6 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 6212 Tuckaseegee Road.

• May 8, noon to 6 p.m., at Cabarrus Dream Center, 280 Concord Pkwy. S, Suite 110, Concord.

Screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis.

Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus. Anyone with the following symptoms, should come to be screened for testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of smell or taste.

Visit www.AtriumHealth.org/GetScreened for weekly schedule updates.