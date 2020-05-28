Atrium Health eases visitor restrictions

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health began easing some of its visitation restrictions May 27 while ensuring COVID-Safe standards are in place.

Patients who are having surgery or a procedure that requires sedation may designate one person to accompany them at Atrium Health care settings. Last month, Atrium Health expanded the delivery of care services.

“Atrium Health has eased some of the visitor restrictions because we understand how important it is to patients and their physical and mental well-being,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive. “We recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process, and by following all of our safety standards, we can now allow a visitor to accompany a patient who is having a procedure or surgery that requires sedation.”

Visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, will not be permitted in patient areas of the hospital.

As part of Atrium Health’s COVID-Safe care standards, all approved visitors will

• Undergo standardized screening, including a temperature check.

• Be required to wear a mask that completely covers the mouth and nose at all times while in an Atrium Health facility.

• Comply with all guidance related to social distancing and any other signage or direction from staff.

• Not be allowed to roam the hospital or facility.

A patient’s care team and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

Parents or legal guardians may visit their minor children, but no visitors under the age of 13 are allowed.