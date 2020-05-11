Atrium Health announces mobile testing dates, locations for COVID-19

Atrium Health has released its schedule for its COVID-19 mobile testing center.

May 11 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Silver Mount Baptist Church Parking Lot, 501 W. Arrowood Road.

Project 658 Parking Lot, 3646 Central Ave.

May 12 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Stratford Richardson YMCA Parking Lot, 1946 West Blvd.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2020 W. Sugar Creek Road.

May 12 (3 to 7 p.m.)

Kannapolis YMCA, 101 YMCA Drive, Kannapolis.

May 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Have Life Church parking lot, 3165 Zion Renaissance Lane.

Central Cabarrus High School parking lot, 505 NC-49 S., Concord.

May 14 (noon to 6 p.m.)

The Park Church parking lot, 6029 Beatties Ford Road.

Renaissance West parking lot, 3241 New Renaissance Way.

May 14 (3 to 7 p.m.)

A.L. Brown High School, 415 E. 1st St., Kannapolis.

May 15 (noon to 6 p.m.)

Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. parking lot, 6210 Old Pineville Road.

Living Water Church of God parking lot, 166 N. Little Texas Road, Kannapolis.

No appointment needed. Screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis. Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of smell or taste) when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.