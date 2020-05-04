AAA: Pump prices may increase as some states re-open

CHARLOTTE – Pump price averages in the Southeast are two to three cents cheaper, but with healthy stock levels and the bulk of states in the region with partial reopening underway, drivers may see gas prices start to increase in the week ahead.

“With the stay-at-home orders being lifted in various places, some states are beginning to slowly re-open their businesses,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokeswoman. “Those states will likely see gasoline demand increase and pump prices will more than likely follow suit.”

On the week, North Carolina’s average decreased by one cent at $1.64 per gallon, 13 cents less than a month ago and $1.07 cheaper than a year ago. South Carolina’s average decreased two cents at $1.55 per gallon, 16 cents less than a month ago and 99 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The national average for May 4 was $1.78, one cent more than last week, 16 cents less than one month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year during this time.