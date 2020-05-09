A new segment of Cross Charlotte Trail opens in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has completed a new trail connecting the McMullen/McAlpine/Four Mile Creek Greenway system to the Cross Charlotte Trail and Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

The 0.75-mile-long trail, called the South Charlotte Connector, runs parallel to I-485 between McMullen Creek and Park Road near the Pineville city limit.

It features a boardwalk system and bridge over McMullen Creek near Charlotte Water’s McAlpine Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The trail expands access to the Cross Charlotte Trail by six miles and to thousands of users.

“The project was finished months ahead of schedule,” said Imad Fakhreddin, senior engineering project manager. “We are thrilled to offer this new amenity for the community to use, especially during this challenging time.”

Another segment of the connector, which extends south from Park Road to the President James K. Polk State Historic Site, is in design and will be built by Mecklenburg County. It will connect to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway down to the state line.

“The connector is a game-changer for long-distance runners like me who need places to train,” said Franklin Keathley, a member of the board of directors for the Charlotte Running Club. “Having a dedicated path away from traffic is a huge benefit, and it opens up access between two large greenway systems. Now people won’t have to drive as far to get in a long run,”

The city is encouraging users to snap a selfie on the trail using the hashtag #XCLT on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the opening of the South Charlotte Connector.