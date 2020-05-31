Congresswoman Adams reponds to state of emergency

CHARLOTTE – U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) released a video statement regarding the state of emergency issued by the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

For the second time in four years, the City of Charlotte finds itself under a state of emergency.

The reason we are here is because of modern-day lynchings – the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and others – and the failure of individuals within police departments across the country to value black lives.

Let me be clear: My heart broke over these images. I am mad as hell, and any person of conscience should be as well. As James Baldwin once said:

“To be black in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.”

I’m not going to take that from you. Your rage is justified because it is in the pursuit of justice.

However, this time is different in many important ways. COVID-19 continues to threaten the lives and well-being of our neighbors and seniors, communities of color, and those who have health risks or have underlying conditions are doubly threatened.

Additionally, we have heard reports from across the country and in Charlotte that outside organizers are turning protests violent with disregard for historically black neighborhoods and minority businessowners.

I want to voice my support for the mayor for taking actions to keep us safe and to the governor for suspending evictions so that our most vulnerable are not further threatened at this time.

In this moment, we must be the spark that ignites justice, but we cannot light a fire so hot that it consumes us as well.

Let’s use our collective anger to sing together as a choir for justice. Let us take our rage and dismantle these systems of oppression legislatively, not violently.

Please, be safe out there, make sure your actions lift up our black community and other communities of color, and know that your Congresswoman, Alma Adams, has your back.