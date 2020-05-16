2020 Republican National Convention counts down days to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The 2020 Republican National Convention is celebrating a unique milestone today.

One hundred days from now marks the convention starting in Charlotte.

“While convention planning has been underway for well over a year, the 100-day mark is a significant benchmark as it’s when all of our planning and preparation moves into execution mode,” said Marcia Lee Kelly, CEO of the arrangements committee. “In 100 days, the Republican Party will gather together, where we will reflect on the incredible legacy and tremendous accomplishments of the Trump Administration. During this historic event, we will celebrate American greatness, honor our nation’s resiliency, and proudly re-nominate President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for four more years of record-breaking results.”

This comes after an interview President Donald Trump gave to the Washington Examiner, in which he expressed a desire to see the convention move forward and described delaying the reopening of North Carolina as political.