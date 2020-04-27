WSGE 91.7 FM personality gives computers to students

Filmmaker and radio personality Tim Greene has given back to the community by giving motivational speeches and laptop computers to youth. Photo courtesy of Tim Greene

CHARLOTTE – Tim Greene, a radio personality and assistant program director with WSGE 91.7 FM, recently bought laptop computers for students in the NC Works NEXGEN program.

NC Works NEXTGEN assists youth ages 16 to 24 with barriers to self-sufficiency. Students did not own computers that would enable them to complete school assignments from home.

Two nursing students also received laptop computers from Greene during a student expo.

“It was a pleasure presenting these great students with the tools they needed that will help them continue to be as successful as possible in life,” Greene said.