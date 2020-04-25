Sustain Charlotte supports transit workers

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte has joined other groups in calling for stronger federal coordination to provide personal protective equipment for transit workers as COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 100 transit workers in the U.S.

The nonprofit demands the federal government ensure consistent provision of N95 masks and other protective gear for front-line transit workers whose duties put them in proximity to passengers or require exposure to hazardous disinfectants.

“CATS bus and rail operators, as well as cleaning and maintenance staff, are literally on the front lines of the pandemic as they continue to work hard connecting riders with essential jobs and services,” said Shannon Binns, executive director of Sustain Charlotte. “While CATS has admirably established stringent cleaning and social distancing protocols, a federally coordinated response is needed to ensure that life-saving PPE supplies are readily available and that evidence-based best practices for reducing the risk of disease transmission are shared by the CDC with all transit agencies.”

Sustain Charlotte also urges the CDC to issue stronger guidance for CATS and other transit agencies, including recommendations on how to ventilate transit vehicles to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.