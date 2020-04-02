State senator welcomes feedback from small businesses

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Sen. Rob Bryan said he’s received a lot of questions from small business owners about how to keep their companies operating and maintain payroll as local, state and federal governments try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bryan acknowledged during a March 25 virtual town hall on Facebook that attempts to flatten the coronavirus curve have come with serious consequences to the economy.

“We are trying to make sure we continue to be creative in protecting the most vulnerable while also allowing as many business activities in the economy that impact so many,” he said. “We want that to keep functioning.”

He made the distinction that the federal government can literally print money while the state operates on a balanced budget.

Bryan said he’s in constant communication with federal leaders and his staff continues to take feedback from constituents, especially from small business owners and folks who are struggling.

Bryan finds it especially helpful if constituents offer solutions that would help their particular business. He welcomes feedback that explains a company’s issues and insight into how the government can help.

Bryan encourages constituents with questions about COVID-19 or federal stimulus to contact his office (919-733-5655) or email him (Rob.Bryan@ncleg.net) if they have questions or feedback.

The N.C. General Assembly is scheduled to go back into session in late April.

“Again, at the state level, we stand ready, willing and able to take action as the federal stimulus gets finalized,” he said.

Bryan, a former two-term state representative, was appointed to represent the southeastern parts of Mecklenburg County in the N.C. Senate in October 2019 after Dan Bishop was elected to Congress. He isn’t running for election to the seat in 2020.

