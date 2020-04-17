Solid Waste Services temporarily resumes yard waste collection

SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Solid Waste Services will begin a sweep of the city April 27 to recover yard waste from the recent storm and early season yard maintenance.

This will be a one-time collection. No other yard waste service is scheduled following this collection until the current suspension is lifted.

Residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb prior to April 27 for collection and leave it until it is collected. Collection may not occur during the week of April 27 as limited crews are being used to pick up yard waste.

Yard waste cannot be disposed of in the garbage or recycling carts. Yard waste can be taken to one of the four Mecklenburg County Full-Service Recycling Centers.

Recyclables will not be collected outside the recycling cart. Cardboard must be cut or torn, not folded, into pieces small enough to fit loosely in the cart.