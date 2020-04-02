Senior living community tries to maintain positive environment

Residents at Waltonwood Cotswold are all smiles when interacting with loved ones via technology. The senior community bought iPads and tablets so they could stay connected. Photo courtesy of Waltonwood Cotswold

CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold may be restricting visitors as a coronavirus precaution, but that doesn’t mean residents in the senior living community have to be closed off from family and friends.

The community purchased extra iPads and tablets for residents to communicate with loved ones through Facetime or Skype.

“Keeping residents engaged with their families was one of the most important things we could do,” said Randy LeMaster, regional director of operations for Waltonwood Senior Living communities in North Carolina and Virginia, including Waltonwood Cotswold and Waltonwood Providence.

LeMaster said their communities serve families that are highly engaged. Some visit daily. Others visit once or twice a week.

So telling them that they could not visit their loved ones proved to be a shock for some.

Waltonwood follows protocols from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Staff reviews topics such as hand-washing and social distancing.

“Education is the most important thing we can do,” LeMaster said

Maintaining connections with loved ones contributes to a positive living environment while reducing the stress associated with the pandemic.

Waltonwood Cotswold also keeps life interesting by throwing birthday celebrations for residents.

Betty Knox’s 99th birthday this month was especially noteworthy as loved ones celebrated in the parking lot while she waved safely from her room. TV crews from WSOC and WCNC were there to report on the unique party.

With warming weather, residents can go for walks in the courtyard or plant flowers and herbs in the raised garden beds.

