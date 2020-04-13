Senior living community awards high school scholarships

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte awarded $3,750 to winners of the Silver Pen Scholarship Competition.

The luxury senior living community’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, has held the competition since 2012 to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and community members. The Maxwell Group has awarded over $275,000 to high school seniors.

Community members at The Charlotte serve as judges.

“It’s a great scholarship opportunity, as local students write essays on a chosen topic and our members get to read and judge the entries based on the set criteria” said Leslie Harris, The Charlotte’s executive director. “Our members love participating and it’s a great way to connect with our local community.”

Students were given the prompt: “Our members at our community have built and continue to build their legacies. They are all inspirational in their own way. Right now, you are nearing your high school graduation and preparing for your future. What do you want your legacy to be? What do you want to have accomplished? What are your goals in life? What is your definition of living a good life?”

Katherine Neil, of Covenant Day School, won first place. Christion Zappley, of North Mecklenburg High School, placed second. Laila Robinson, of Charlotte Christian School, came in third.

The competition is open to high school seniors who live or attend school within 25 miles of The Charlotte, employees of The Charlotte and their families, and community residents’ immediate family.

Visit www.silverpen-slc.com to learn more about the competition. Visit www.Charlotte-Living.com for details about The Charlotte, a luxury retirement community with Assisted Living and Memory Care services.

