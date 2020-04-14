Safe Alliance hosts virtual fundraiser to help victims of violence

Photo courtesy of Safe Alliance

CHARLOTTE – Safe Alliance President and CEO Karen Parker says isolation can be particularly challenging for victims of domestic violence. The charity saw a 40% increase in calls to the 24/7 Greater Charlotte Hope Line in March.

“While social distancing is necessary to protect public safety, it can have a negative impact on survivors because they are increasingly trapped with their abusers,” Parker said. “One way to support survivors during this uncertain time is to s raise awareness and crucial funding through virtual events like Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.”

Register to walk, set up a fundraising page and start recording videos to share on social media through May 9.

The charity encourages participants to wear their heels while walking the dog, mowing the yard, taking a yoga class or playing the guitar. Prizes will be awarded for posts with the most likes, shares and creativity.

Visit www.safealliance.org/walkamile to register.